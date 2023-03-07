Raisi: Iran Ready to Share Knowledge, Technologies with Africa

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed the country’s readiness to share its technical achievements with the African states, calling for plans to facilitate the Iranian private sectors’ engagement in various projects in Africa.

Addressing the 1st Economic Cooperation Summit of Iran with West African Countries, held in Tehran on Monday, Raisi emphasized Tehran's readiness to comprehensively develop cooperation with the African nations, especially the western countries of the continent.

He described Africa as a rich continent with an efficient human force and rich and plentiful reserves and stated, "In the past centuries, Western countries have looted the wealth of these countries by exercising colonial rule, but the development of relations with Africa for the Islamic Republic of Iran is not for the wealth of this region, but for the development and welfare of all nations, including African nations."

Highlighting the importance of recognizing the capacities, resources and fields of cooperation and exchange of experience between Iran and West African countries, Raisi referred to the remarkable progress of Iran in the fields of technical-engineering, medical equipment, medicine, nanotechnology, agricultural equipment, biological technologies and science and modern technologies, despite the imposition of extensive sanctions, his official website reported.

"You can get to know these developments and capabilities of Iran through a personal visit and receive the message that the determination and perseverance of a nation can turn all threats and sanctions into opportunities and bring that nation to progress,” the president told the participants.

Raisi also voiced Iran's readiness to transfer knowledge and new technologies to brotherly and friendly countries including African countries, stressing the need for plans to facilitate the activity and participation of the private sectors of Iran and these countries, including the removal of cumbersome and ineffective regulations and tariffs.

He also hailed the proposal of the summit to develop economic cooperation between Iran and African countries, especially in the fields of energy, technical-engineering activities, transportation, agriculture and mining.

Raisi then referred to the common and similar threats to Iran and Africa posed by the terrorist movements supported by outsiders, adding, "With its human and natural talents and capacities, Africa can make significant progress by uniting and standing against colonial policies and we believe that the conditions are ripe for cooperation and helping this development and progress."

In the meeting, a number of ministers, deputy ministers and officials of the African countries expressed their opinions regarding the fields of development and strengthening of scientific and economic cooperation with Iran.