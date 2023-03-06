No Script

The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet

15 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs approved on Sunday the transfer of responsibility for the security of the Prime Minister's family members from the Magen unit [‘security’ department in the prime minister's office] to the Shin Bet ‘security’ agency.

The committee convened following incidents last week during a day of massive protests against the so-called judicial reforms.

Around 2,000 protesters gathered outside a hair salon where Netanyahu’s wife Sara was at the time, preventing her from leaving, while chanting "Shame, shame" and "‘Israel’ is burning and Sara is getting a haircut."

After three hours of siege, security forces intervened to evacuate Sara Netanyahu out of the premises and bring her to safety.

After the incident, Prime Minister Netanyahu accused "the anarchists led by Yair Lapid" of having "crossed new red lines" by harassing and threatening his wife.

Sara Netanyahu herself called for "an end to lawlessness," claiming the incident could have "ended in murder."

