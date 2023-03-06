Suicide Bomb Kills Police Officers in Pakistan’s Balochistan

By Staff, Agencies

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle rammed into a police truck near the city of Sibi in the latest series of attacks against police in Pakistan.

The attack killed at least nine policemen in the southwestern part of the country on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Another 16 people were wounded from the blast, which targeted a police truck near Sibi, some 160 km east of Quetta in Balochistan province.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

Authorities said the police officers were returning from week-long cattle show where they had been providing security. Photos of the aftermath showed the truck overturned on the road with its windows shattered.

"The terrorists who are carrying out such attacks are the enemy of Pakistan," said Balochistan's Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb so far, but it comes amid an increase in attacks against Pakistan's police after a breakdown in peace talks between the government and the Taliban group in November.

"Terrorism in Balochistan is part of a nefarious agenda to destabilize the country," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

Balochistan, which borders both Afghanistan and Iran, has also long been targeted by ethnic separatist groups.