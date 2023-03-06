No Script

Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime

folder_openIran access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the issue of schoolgirl poisonings across Iran is a big and unforgivable crime and the case should be pursued seriously.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks after planting a sapling on the occasion of National Tree Planting Day on Monday.

Calling on the Iranian officials to seriously pursue the issue, His Eminence stressed that if it is proven that the students were poisoned, the perpetrators of the crime should be severely punished.

"There will be no amnesty for these people," Imam Khamenei emphasized.

Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school. The outbreak started in Qom before expanding to other cities.

In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.

On Friday, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi announced that he had tasked the ministers of intelligence and interior with pursuing the poisoning cases.

The 15th day of Esfand [the last month of the Iranian calendar year], which will end on March 20, is celebrated as the National Tree Planting Day in Iran.

Iran ImamKhamenei SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

