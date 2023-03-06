The ‘Israeli’ Financial Meltdown: Hundreds of Thousands of Settlers Are Food Insecure

By Staff, Agencies

A new report revealed that more than one million ‘Israeli’ settlers, including some 665,000 children, are food insecure, amid serious concerns by ‘Israeli’ economists that a financial meltdown could occur more “powerfully and faster” than they had originally forecast.

According to ‘Israeli’ Channel 14, the figure translates to more than 530,000 ‘Israeli’ families and highlights that over 976,000 adults are suffering from food insecurity as well.

The findings were announced during a recent so-called Labor, Welfare and Health Committee of the Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ entity’s parliament], where MK ‘Israel’ Eichler called for quicker distribution of food baskets among needy families throughout the occupied territories.

He added that ‘Israeli’ institutions should pay for at least half of the cost of the basic food baskets.

Earlier this year, a report on the food security situation in the occupation entity issued by the so-called National Insurance Institute of ‘Israel’ showed that 522,000 Zionist families live in a state of food insecurity, including 265,000 families living in a state of severe food insecurity.

The report noted that the survey included in the report was conducted in the first half of the year 2021, and before the cessation of unemployment benefits that were granted to most of the unemployed individuals and workers who were put on unpaid leave due to the global pandemic in 2020.

Recent weeks have seen the ‘Israeli’ entity’s currency, shekel, value drop to a three-year low against the dollar, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange underperform and leading companies pulling their money from ‘Israeli’ accounts.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of protesters took part in demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other ‘Israeli’-occupied cities for the ninth straight week to reject a plan to overhaul the Zionist court system.

On March 1, American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. warned that the planned judicial changes could have a “negative impact” on ‘Israel’s’ credit profile.