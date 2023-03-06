No Script

Imam Khamenei Orders Pardon for More than 80,000 Prisoners in Iran

folder_openIran access_time 17 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i said the number of prisoners who have been pardoned based on a recent order by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has reached over 80,000.

Mohseni-Eje'i made the announcement in an interview with Imam Khamenei’s website on Sunday.

He said those who have been granted amnesty include many people who were arrested in recent riots in the country, adding that the number of pardon cases could reach 90,000.

The judiciary chief said, however, that the pardons have not affected inmates who are behind bars because of complaints by private plaintiffs.

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said last month that his government had been authorized to use the pardon power to release university students, cultural, sports and media figures who have been arrested because of their involvement in the riots.

