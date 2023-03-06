No Script

Iranian FM Spox: Lies about Iran Won’t Help “Israel” Evade Collapse

Iranian FM Spox: Lies about Iran Won’t Help “Israel” Evade Collapse
18 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Linking the intensified media lies about Iran to the “Israeli” regime’s worsening internal situation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said such futile hostile attempts won’t change the doomed fate of the “Israeli” entity’s, namely collapse.

“Media lies about Iran are nothing new; but the surge [in the lies] over the recent months is due to different reasons,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“One important reason is that the apartheid ‘Israeli’ regime has been grappling for a long time with a political conflict, turmoil, street rallies and an internal crisis. However, covering up the truth will not save the regime from its fate, which is inevitable collapse,” the spokesman stated.

In remarks on February 18, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the Islamic Republic of Iran's open support for the Palestinian nation as the main reason behind Iranophobia activities.

