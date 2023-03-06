IAF Reservists Protest Bibi’s “Judicial Reforms”, Boycott Training Drills

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of “Israeli” Air Force [IAF] reserve pilots have joined protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's so-called judicial reforms, saying they will not turn up for a training day.

The announcement was made in a Sunday letter penned by 37 pilots and navigators from an F-15 squadron, saying they will skip training exercises scheduled for Wednesday in protest at Netanyahu's plan to "overhaul" the regime's judicial apparatus.

The decision has sent shock waves across the regime whose military ranks are supposed to stay away from politics. It is also important because the air force, which is considered the “Israeli” entity’s strategic arm, is heavily reliant on reservists in time of war and requires crews who have been discharged to train regularly in order to maintain readiness.

A military spokesperson declined to comment on their letter, but said the entity’s top general, Herzi Halevy, "is aware of the public discourse and division" caused by Netanyahu's proposed reforms.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" entity's extremist finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, accused "these irresponsible ‘Israeli’ media" of "playing up any reservist who makes some kind of statement."

In a relevant development, the regime's N12 News reported that El Al “Israel” Airlines is having trouble finding a crew to fly Netanyahu on a state visit to Italy this week, because of a boycott by pilots over the so-called judicial reforms. Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Netanyahu returned to power as premier in late December, heading a cabinet of far-right and extremist parties. In order to gain their support, the premier has vowed to enact the reforms to curb the “Supreme Court's” influence in the regime's political undertakings.

His proposed changes seek to take away the “Supreme Court's” ability to override decisions that are made by the prime minister's extremist cabinet and the Knesset.

The so-called reforms have already received first-reading endorsement from the legislature.

Tens of thousands of people have been holding regular weekly rallies against the reforms, vowing not to leave the streets until Netanyahu jettisons the "overhaul."

The protest leaders, including some former military chiefs, say the far-right cabinet's plan would warrant mass disobedience within the “Israeli” military ranks.