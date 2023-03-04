Biden Had Cancerous Skin Lesion Removed in February

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden, 80, successfully underwent the removal of a malignant skin lesion from his chest in February, according to his physician.

The lesion, detected during a routine medical examination, was a basal cell carcinoma, which “do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a report made public by the White House, adding that “no further treatment is required.” The president was deemed "fit for duty" after the lesion was removed during Biden's annual physical on February 16.

“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely, and the president will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare,” O’Connor said in the Friday report. He noted that basal cell carcinoma was generally more innocuous than “more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.”

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor said in February following Biden’s medical examination.

The examination was the last before Biden – the oldest US president ever – is likely to announce that he is seeking reelection in 2024. At the February appointment, Biden finished the testing he had started at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a complex in the suburbs of Washington that includes a facility for the president.