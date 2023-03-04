120 US Jewish Leaders: Smotrich Shouldn’t Be Given Platform

By Staff, Agencies

One hundred and twenty American Jewish leaders released a joint statement sharply decrying the apartheid entity’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, stating that he should not be given a platform within the US Jewish community.

“We are opposed to Bezalel Smotrich visiting the United States later this month in his capacity as ‘Israel’s’ finance minister,” the letter read.

The statement, facilitated by “Israel” Policy Forum, states “Smotrich has long expressed views that are abhorrent to the vast majority of American Jews, from anti-Arab racism, to virulent homophobia, to a full-throated embrace of Jewish supremacy. To this list, we can now add his endorsement of violence against innocents based on their ethnic heritage.”

“His presence in the US to address primarily Jewish audiences would be an affront to American Jewish values, and he should not be given a platform in our community, all the more so in light of his most recent comments about Huwara,” they add.

The controversy has arisen less than two weeks before Smotrich is scheduled to arrive in Washington to