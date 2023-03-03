UN Envoy: Iran Won’t Hesitate to Respond Decisively to Any Wrongful Action by “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian diplomat has strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s threat to use military force against the country’s non-military and vital infrastructure as a blatant violation of international principles, emphasizing that Tehran will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saied Iravani made the remarks in a letter addressed to the rotating president of the UN Security Council Pedro Comissário Afonso and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Iravani wrote that “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 21 had resorted to the regime’s repeated lies and false claims in order to openly make threats of using military force against Iran’s critical infrastructure, including peaceful nuclear facilities.

He said the “Israeli” regime’s threats are in direct contravention of the international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Iranian ambassador pointed to similar remarks by “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant on February 17, in which he made threats of employing military force against Iran's civil sites and critical infrastructure.

Iravani underscored that any “Israeli” military attack on Iran's infrastructural facilities would have devastating effects on regional and international peace and security.

He urged the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities in this regard, and unequivocally condemn the “Israeli” regime’s warmongering statements and malevolent activities, which pose a real threat to international peace and security.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has made it clear time and again that it will not hesitate to take necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to respond decisively to any threat posed by the ‘Israeli’ regime wherever and whenever deemed necessary, and to defend its national and security interests as well as to protect its people,” Iravani emphasized.

The ambassador said all those who aid, abet or otherwise assist, support and facilitate the “Israeli” regime to carry out a military action against Iran must bear responsibility and accountability for their role in such an internationally wrongful act.

Back in early last month, Iran’s ambassador to the UN underscored the entity’s liability for a foiled “terrorist” drone attack on a military workshop in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, saying the Islamic Republic reserves the right to firmly respond to any threats or wrongful actions by the Tel Aviv regime.

Iravani made the remarks in a February 1 letter to the president of the Security Council and UN secretary general, days after Iran’s air defense system successfully intercepted and brought down two of the three Micro Aerial Vehicles [MAVs] used by the “Israeli” regime in its aggression against the complex, effectively thwarting the attack.

He said that based on early investigations, the “Israeli” regime was responsible for the attempted act of aggression in Isfahan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, to defend its national security and respond resolutely to any threats or wrongful actions by the ‘Israeli’ regime, wherever and whenever deemed necessary,” the envoy said.