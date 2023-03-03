Report: UAE Nixed Netanyahu’s Visit Fearing Regional Tensions with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Axios reported that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United Arab Emirates was delayed in January over Emirati concerns that it would cause regional tensions with Iran.

Citing three unnamed “Israeli” officials, Axios said that “Israel’s” Prime Minister’s Office had said the visit was canceled for logistical reasons.

An official trip to the Gulf state by Netanyahu has been nixed or postponed at least five times since the signing of the so-called “Abraham Accords”, which saw the normalization of relations between some Arab states and the Zionist entity.

The cited officials told Axios that Abu Dhabi feared Netanyahu would use the visit to speak out against the Islamic Republic – stirring up already volatile tensions.

When Netanyahu returned to office in November 2022, he said the first trip he would like to make abroad was to the UAE.