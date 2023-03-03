No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Child amid Int’l Silence

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Child amid Int’l Silence
folder_openPalestine access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” soldiers martyred a child and injured two others, including one who suffered serious wounds, in Azzoun town, east of Qalqilia, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources said several army jeeps invaded the town, leading to protests, and fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs, and concussion grenades.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that the Zionist soldiers martyred Mohammad Nidal Salim, 15, after shooting him with live rounds in the back.

The Health Ministry added that the soldiers shot another child in the chest, causing life-threatening wounds, and moderately injured a young man in the arm.

In a Facebook post, Mohamamd’s uncle, Reyad Saleem, said his nephew was named after his cousin, Mohammad Nizar Saleem, who was also a child when “Israeli” soldiers martyred him on March 14, 2003.

 

 

Israel Palestine westbank

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Child amid Int’l Silence

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Child amid Int’l Silence

2 hours ago
Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Ariha

Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Ariha

one day ago
Palestine Urges UNSC Protection in Face of “Israeli” Settler Violence

Palestine Urges UNSC Protection in Face of “Israeli” Settler Violence

one day ago
Zionist Settler Killed, Several Injured in Shooting Ops in Occupied West Bank

Zionist Settler Killed, Several Injured in Shooting Ops in Occupied West Bank

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-03-2023 Hour: 11:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot