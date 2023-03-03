No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

US: 70% of Americans Say Biden Too Old to Run for 2nd Term

US: 70% of Americans Say Biden Too Old to Run for 2nd Term
folder_openUnited States access_time 29 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A new a Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed that most registered voters in the US believe President Joe Biden is too old to run for another term in office.

Nearly 7 in 10 registered voters said the 81-year-old president is “too old for another term”.

According to the Yahoo poll, 68 percent of the registered voters said is passed the age for another term. Also, nearly fifty percent of the Democrats who took part in the poll agreed that Biden’s old age was a serious problem. That’s more than only thirty-eight percent of the Democrats who disagreed.

Already Biden is the oldest president in US history and he would be 86 by the end of his second term, if he were to win reelection in 2024.

The survey, which was conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, on 1,516 American adults highlighted the negative impact and concerns there existed in US society about Biden’s old age and how it would affect his decision-making process and overall performance if he were to be reelected as president in 2024.

Biden has on several occasions stated his intention to remain in office as US president and do a second term. However, as of now the incumbent has not yet made any official announcements in this regard.

 

democrats biden UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US: 70% of Americans Say Biden Too Old to Run for 2nd Term

US: 70% of Americans Say Biden Too Old to Run for 2nd Term

29 minutes ago
Concerned by Iran’s ‘Nuclear Threat’, ‘Israeli’ Officials Due in Washington For Discussions

Concerned by Iran’s ‘Nuclear Threat’, ‘Israeli’ Officials Due in Washington For Discussions

22 hours ago
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base

CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base

23 hours ago
FBI Director Endorses Theory COVID-19 Virus May Have Leaked from Chinese Lab

FBI Director Endorses Theory COVID-19 Virus May Have Leaked from Chinese Lab

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-03-2023 Hour: 09:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot