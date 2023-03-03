- Home
Iran’s FM: No One Arrested during Peaceful Protests
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian rejected reports propagated by Western states and media outlets alleging that the Islamic Republic arrested participants in the peaceful protests that took place in the country.
“No one was arrested in autumn’s peaceful protests,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.
The protests followed the death in police custody of a young Iranian woman, named Mahsa Amini.
Western governments and news agencies seized upon the chance to allege that Amini had died as a result of grievous bodily harm inflicted on her in a police van.
In reality, however, as quickly released CCTV footage showed, the young woman collapsed after a conversation with a female police officer inside a police station.
Commenting on the aftermath of the foreign-backed violence, Amir Abdollahian asserted, “...when they turned to riot, chaos & violence due to foreign & terrorist interference, trouble makers were arrested.”
