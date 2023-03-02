Iran Inaugurates South Pars 14th Phase Refinery

By Staff, Agencies

The 14th phase of the South Pars Refinery was inaugurated on Thursday in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji had recently told reporters that by executing this stage, the construction of South Pars refineries will be completed and this will be its last phase.

South Pars Phase 14 Refinery was inaugurated with the aim of producing 50 million cubic meters of gas for urban uses [methane] and 75,000 barrels of gas condensate and 400 tons of sulfur per day, as well as one million tons of LPG and one million tons of ethane per year in order to feed petrochemical units.

The National Oil of Iran and Pars Oil and Gas Company in an all-Iranian consortium under the leadership of Iran Industries Development and Modernization Organization operated the massive national project.

More than 70% of the total goods required for the 14th phase of South Pars were supplied by domestic factories.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant reserve of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

Raisi arrived in the southern province of Bushehr to inaugurate that project and some other government projects on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters in Kangan County in Bushehr Province, Javad owji, the Iranian oil minister said that the 14th phase of South Pars was the last dry refinery in South Pars gas field, voicing optimism that the Phase 11 of South Pars which is in the waters of Gulf will be completed in the two months.