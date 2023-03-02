- Home
Concerned by Iran’s ‘Nuclear Threat’, ‘Israeli’ Officials Due in Washington For Discussions
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist entity’s so-called ‘Strategic Affairs’ Minister Ron Dermer and ‘National Security Council’ chief Tzachi Hanegbi are set to travel to Washington next week to discuss, among other things, progress made by Iran on their nuclear program, Zionist media reported Wednesday.
According to Walla! News, the pair are expected to meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other senior US officials to talk about various security issues.
The visit will precede a visit by US War Secretary Lloyd Austin to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories next week to continue such talks, senior ‘Israeli’ and US officials have said. He is expected to meet with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant, and President Isaac Herzog.
Netanyahu and other ‘Israeli’ officials have claimed in recent weeks that presenting a credible military threat is necessary to stop Iran, which the ‘Israeli’ entity and the Western world have accused of threatening global security. For his part, US Under Secretary of War Colin Kahl said Tuesday that Tehran can enrich a sufficient amount of uranium in 12 days to a level of 90 percent – the level of enrichment needed to produce a crude nuclear weapon.
