Protesters Accost Sara Netanyahu At Tel Aviv Hair Salon

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s prime minister wife became trapped in a Tel Aviv hair salon Wednesday as hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered outside, with police called to the scene to keep demonstrators away.

Sara Netanyahu was forced to wait for hours before being extricated.

Protesters against the Zionist government’s plans to curb the ‘judiciary’ rallied and marched in Tel Aviv and other cities around the occupation entity throughout the day and resumed protesting at night in several places, including Tel Aviv, occupied al-Quds, Nahariya, and Haifa.

In Tel Aviv, which had seen violent clashes between protesters and police earlier in the day, demonstrators rushed to “Kikar HaMedina Plaza” upon hearing that Sara Netanyahu was at an establishment there for a haircut.

Police were quickly deployed to keep the masses away, as the premier’s wife holed up inside. Eventually, large police forces arrived on the scene and evacuated Netanyahu.

The incident occurred as Benjamin Netanyahu gave a statement.

Wednesday saw some of the largest and fiercest protests yet against the government’s plans for the judiciary, with large demonstrations across the occupied territories.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators who tried to block the Ayalon Highway were handled with aggressive measures, including water cannons and stun grenades, the first time such means were used in the recent demonstrations against the planned legislation.

Authorities said 11 people were injured and another 50 arrested.

In occupied al-Quds, which also saw large protests earlier in the day, hundreds of protesters marched toward the Prime Minister’s Residence. The demonstrators were blocked by police as they sought to barricade the road. The showdown led to minor scuffles with the cops.

Earlier in the evening, police used a water cannon to disperse protesters in Haifa who tried to block Route 65, a major highway. Officers arrested eight suspects who refused to clear the road.

The protests coincided with a meeting of the Knesset ‘Constitution, Law, and Justice’ Committee, which approved for its first reading in the Knesset plenum a government-backed bill to radically restrict the High Court of Justice’s ability to strike down legislation.

The bill is one of several controversial measures being pushed through the Knesset by the government. Supporters of the plan say it will fix a situation in which an unelected judiciary has undermined the will of elected politicians.