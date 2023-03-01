Twitter Hit by Huge Outage After Latest Round of Firings from Elon Musk

By Staff, Agencies

Visitors to the site saw what appeared to be a welcome page, as if they did not follow anyone on the site. It encouraged them to click through and find their first people to follow.

“Welcome to Twitter!” the message read. “This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

A similar message appeared on the app version of Twitter, with a button reading “Let’s go” that took users to a list of suggested users.

But there was no way to get around that initial message, leaving users unable to see the feed or any posts from the people they do actually already follow.

It was however possible to see a specific user’s tweets by heading to their account page, which appeared to be loading as normal.

Twitter’s search feature also appeared to be working, though unreliably. And users were able to post new tweets – even as there was no feed to actually view them in.