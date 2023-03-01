IRG Dismantles West-linked Network in Southern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Intelligence Organization of Bushehr province announced a network linked to one of the intelligence services of western countries has been identified in the southern province of the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRG Intelligence Organization of Bushehr said that one of the intelligence services of the western countries has identified and deceived a sports figure.

The statement added that after identifying a sport figure the foreign intelligence service provided him with the necessary training in the field of creating networks and making secure communications. According to the statement, the foreign intelligence service asked the sports figure to persuade the owners of the industry to strike and pave the way for illegal gatherings and riots.

Following the intelligence activities of the IRG Intelligence Organization of Bushehr province, the network has been identified and destroyed.

The riots broke out after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman. She fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death had been caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Following her death, rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed throughout the riots. Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in the violent riots.