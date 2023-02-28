Iran Blasts “Israeli” Settlers’ Attack on Palestinian Civilians in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has censured the deadly “Israeli” settlers’ rampage through Palestinian villages in the Nablus area of the West Bank, saying the attacks have been carried out following the occupying regime’s brutal massacres across the occupied territories over the past few weeks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, in a statement on Tuesday, condemned the brutal assaults by extremist “Israeli” settlers on defenseless Palestinians in Huwara town as well as the surrounding areas in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus and decried arson attacks on residential buildings and private properties.

Kanaani stated that the settlers’ criminal acts are in line with the cold-blooded killings of Palestinians at the hands of the “Israeli” occupation army in Nablus and Jenin in recent weeks and represent a clear example of the Tel Aviv regime’s structural and state-sponsored terrorism.

He called on the international community to exhibit a decisive, effective and deterrent response to the terror machine of the “Israeli” apartheid regime.

“The extremism and criminal behaviors of the bogus ‘Israeli’ regime, besides its failure to honor commitments and agreements, have once again rightly demonstrated that the legitimate struggle against Zionist occupiers and their aggression is the sole option before the Palestinian nation and resistance groups,” Kanaani said.

Also on Tuesday, the European Union condemned the latest wave of violence in the West Bank after “Israeli” settlers carried out at least 300 attacks, including shootings and arson, in a rampage through Palestinian villages in the Nablus area.

“The EU condemns the outbreak of settlers violence, which resulted in the killing of one Palestinian, injuring of several hundreds of Palestinians, and burning of houses and shops, causing the unacceptable destruction of Palestinian property,” the European External Action Service [EEAS] said in a statement.

It also called on the “Israeli” entity and the Palestinian Authority to reduce tensions and ensure the protection of civilians.

European Commission Vice-President and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell contacted “Israeli” and Palestinian Authority officials on Sunday night “to convey the message that violence and terror must stop, that all civilians must be protected and that immediate measures of de-escalation are necessary.”

“All parties need to take immediate steps to end this deadly cycle of violence, prevent further loss of life, ensure accountability and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank on Monday, a day after a Palestinian man shot and killed ‘Israeli’ brothers Hillel and Yagel Yaniv from the illegal settlement of “Har Bracha” in a shooting operation in the Palestinian town of Hawara in the northern West Bank. The gunman fled the scene.

Following the shooting, groups of settlers rampaged through Palestinian villages in the Nablus area of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian officials say “Israeli” settlers have carried out at least 300 attacks, including shootings and arson, in the rampage.