Malaysia, Egypt Beef Up Cooperation

Malaysia, Egypt Beef Up Cooperation
By Staff, Agencies

Malaysia and Egypt are committed to strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation, and exploring potential partnerships in new industries, said Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said in a recent tweet that such bilateral commitment was made at a discussion via video call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on February 27, covering various fields including education, trade and tourism.

According to him, the sides explored potential partnerships in new industries like smart manufacturing and digital economy, and discussed global issues like food security and energy crisis.

The discussions reflected strong economic ties shared between the countries, he noted, adding that Egypt is one of Malaysia’s biggest trade partners and palm oil importers in the African region.

