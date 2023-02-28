No Script

Raisi: Iran’s Progress Result of Scholars’ Efforts, Imam Khamenei’s Support

Raisi: Iran's Progress Result of Scholars' Efforts, Imam Khamenei's Support
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said that the progress the country has today in the knowledge-based field is due to the efforts made by scientists, intellectuals, and scholars as well as the support from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Raisi made the remarks addressing the Khwarizmi International Award ceremony.

Science and technology have no borders, the Iranian President said, adding that interaction with all nations and governments in the world should be in line with exchanging knowledge and technology.

The interaction with all neighboring countries, in the region and the world should be in this regard, Raisi also noted.

Knowledge-based companies have good products and their products should be commercialized, he underlined.

