Shots Fired Near School in Germany, Two Critically Injured
folder_openGermany access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies
Shots were fired near a German primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche on Tuesday, leaving two adults critically injured, a police spokesperson confirmed.
The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, the spokesperson said.
Witnesses who saw the incident informed the police at around 7.30 a.m. [0630 GMT], mass-circulation daily Bild reported.
Police arrested the shooter shortly afterwards, the daily added.
