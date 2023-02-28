HRC Turned into Foreign Policy Instrument of a Handful of US-led States – Iran FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian strongly criticized the United States and “a handful of states” led by Washington for manipulating the concept of human rights in line with their own political purposes.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an address to the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday.

“The UN human rights mechanisms could and should contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights through genuine dialogue, constructive interaction and respectful capacity-building cooperation,” Amir Abdollahian said.

“The human rights institutions, including the Council, have been regrettably transmuted into an instrument of foreign policy by a handful of states led by the United States,” he added.

Noting that the HRC should promote friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, Amir Abdollahian said, “In practice, though, the Council has been forced to take up certain agendas that neither serve such purposes and principles nor do they contribute to friendly relations among nations.”

“The Council needs to reclaim its credibility and effectiveness by upholding ‘the principles of cooperation and genuine dialogue’ among member states,” Iran’s foreign minister said.

Touching on the unilateral sanctions that have been imposed by the US and its Western allies against other countries on purely political grounds, Amir Abdollahian termed the unilateral coercive measures as unlawful and inhuman as they systematically and flagrantly violate fundamental human rights of the targeted populations.

“The United States’ consecutive administrations must be held to account for perpetrating the atrocity crime. Those European and other states that comply and over-comply with the US’ unilateral coercive measures should be accountable as accomplices in the crime,” Iran’s top diplomat said.

Amir Abdollahian further noted that neither the United States, nor countries following suit with its brutal policies have “any moral high ground to talk about Iran’s human rights.”

“That’s a sheer hypocrisy to advocate for the human rights of the Iranians while depriving the same people of their basic rights to health, to education, and to life,” he said.

“The United States alone is responsible for the bulk of systematic and grave human rights violations as it ranks number one in terms of military aggressions and interventions, coup d’états, and economic embargoes against other countries,” the FM went on to say.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian noted that the emergence of terrorist and extremist groups across the world is one of the main challenges of the present era.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been always at the forefront of counter-terrorism. Our region will not forget the sacrifice and struggles of General Soleimani against the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorism. The Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime and assassination.”

“The role of anti-Iran terrorist groups in the recent riots in my country was evident and substantiated,” he added.

“Some European states were involved in 'terrorism laundering' while applying double standards. They provided considerable financial and logistical facility to some violent and terrorist elements during the unrest."

“In this respect, a number of Persian language TV channels, based in the US and the UK, acted as provocateurs of hatred and propagators of violence” during recent riots in Iran, he said.

Debunking the Western media claims about suppression of women in Iran, Amir Abdollahian said, “Our women, during these years, have registered eye-catching progress and achievements in various areas of science and education, health and medical treatment and social and political activities, portraying a capable and dynamic image of the Iranian women to the world in all political, international, social, scientific, technological and commercial areas.”

“For us, respect for ‘human rights and dignity’ is a core value that is deeply rooted in our national tradition and profoundly embedded in our religious beliefs. And we have worked tirelessly and constantly toward better protection and promotion of human rights and dignity. We have learned throughout our long history that we should neither be disheartened nor distracted by the odds,” Iran's top diplomat also said.