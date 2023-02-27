No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned those who want to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse, ought to expect the unexpected from the resistance. Sayyed Nasrallah issued the warning during his speech on Martyr Leaders’ Day.

 

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected

4 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: If You Bring Harm to Our People, We Will Bring Harm to Your Protégé “Israel”

9 days ago
3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

one month ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-02-2023 Hour: 03:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot