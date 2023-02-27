- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah: Whoever Wants to Push Lebanon into Chaos, Must Expect from Us the Unexpected
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned those who want to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse, ought to expect the unexpected from the resistance. Sayyed Nasrallah issued the warning during his speech on Martyr Leaders’ Day.
