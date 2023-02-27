Syria’s Assad Receives Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry

By Staff, Agencies

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has conveyed a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President Bashar al-Assad, during a meeting on Monday, in which he affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with Syria and its readiness to continue supporting the Syrians in addressing the effects of the earthquake.

Shoukry also conveyed the greetings of El-Sisi to Assad and his pride in the historical relations binding Syria and Egypt, expressing Cairo’s keenness to strengthen these relations and develop joint cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, Assad thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt for the assistance provided to support the efforts of the Syrian government in providing relief to those affected by the earthquake, stressing that Syria is also keen on the relations binding it with Egypt.

Assad noted that the Syrian-Egyptian relations must always be viewed from a general perspective and within the framework of the natural and historical context of these relations.

The Syrian President considered that working to improve bilateral relations between Arab countries is the basis for improving the Arab situation in general.

Assad noted that Egypt did not treat the Syrians who settled in it during the war on Syria as refugees, but rather the Egyptian people embraced them in all regions, which affirms the strong ties that unite the two peoples.

Shoukry considered that the Syrian-Egyptian relations are an essential pillar in protecting the Arab countries, stressing that Egypt will always be with everything that could help Syria, and will move forward in everything that would serve the interests of the brotherly Syrian people.

The Egyptian FM referred to the ties binding the Syrian and Egyptian peoples, noting that the Syrians residing in Egypt showed a great ability to adapt to Egyptian society, and achieved great success in their work in various fields.

For his part, Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad expressed Syria’s appreciation for Egypt’s great role in facing the catastrophic repercussions of the earthquake that hit the country, stressing that the assistance it has provided reflects the strong relations binding the brotherly Syrian and Egyptian peoples.

Mikdad’s remarks came in a press statement following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry at the building of the Foreign Ministry.

“We welcome the Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry… When he comes to Damascus, he comes to his home, family and country,” Mikdad said.

Mikdad noted that Shoukry’s meeting with President Bashar al-Assad focused on the effects of the earthquake, in addition to the historical relations binding the two brotherly countries.

Mikdad shed light on the great role of Egypt’s leadership and people in addressing the catastrophic effects of the earthquake, as the assistance it has provided reflects the solidarity of the Egyptian people with their Syrian brothers.

He noted that receiving the Syrian citizens by the Egyptian people and leadership after they had been forced to leave their country due to the terrorist war could not be ignored.

For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister said: “I am happy to visit Syria and had the honor to meet President Bashar al-Assad, and I conveyed to him a message from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to affirm solidarity with Syria and readiness to continue providing whatever support we can to be able to address the effects of the earthquake.”

He expressed the condolences of the Egyptian leadership, government and people for the quake victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Shoukry affirmed that the Egyptian people felt the pain and grief of what befell Syria as a result of the earthquake, as Egypt rushed to provide aid to Syria to face the effects of the disaster and has so far provided more than 1,500 tons of aid, and will continue to support the brothers in Syria and provide what they need from humanitarian support.

He asserted that the relations between the Egyptian and Syrian peoples are fraternal, strong and solid, and that Egypt is in solidarity with Syria and supports it in addressing the challenges facing its people.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister expressed his country’s hope that Syria would overcome the consequences of the earthquake as soon as possible.