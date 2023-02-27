No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children

Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children
folder_openEurope... access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

At least 60 people died, including 12 children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed against rocks near the southern Italian coast early on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The vessel sank in rough seas before dawn near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the ship was carrying more than 100 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn on Sunday.

Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters that 81 people had survived the shipwreck. Twenty of them were hospitalized, including one person in intensive care.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who travelled to the scene, said 20-30 people might still be missing, amid reports from survivors that the boat had been carrying between 150 and 200 migrants.

It said vessels from the coast guard, border police and firefighters were involved in rescue efforts.

Coast guard and other rescue services were not immediately available for more details.

italy MigrantsCrisis

Comments

  1. Related News
Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children

Migrant Shipwreck in Italy Kills at Least 60, Including 12 Children

7 hours ago
Thousands Rally in France, Germany Against US-Led NATO’s Involvement in Ukraine War

Thousands Rally in France, Germany Against US-Led NATO’s Involvement in Ukraine War

8 hours ago
Medvedev: Ukraine Future Officials to Inevitably Be Controlled by The Nationalists

Medvedev: Ukraine Future Officials to Inevitably Be Controlled by The Nationalists

3 days ago
IMF Unveils Crypto Plan, Advising Against Legal Tender Status

IMF Unveils Crypto Plan, Advising Against Legal Tender Status

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-02-2023 Hour: 03:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot