No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Raisi: Iraq Should Not Be Platform for Plots, Threats Against Neighbors

Raisi: Iraq Should Not Be Platform for Plots, Threats Against Neighbors
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Iraq should not be a platform for hatching plots or posing security threats against its neighbors, adding that Iran supports Iraq's efforts for economic and military reconstruction.

Raisi made the comment in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Defense Minister General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi, adding that "The border of Iran and Iraq are those of friendship and cooperation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Iraq's security as its own security, and supports the security and stability of that country."

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, appreciated Iran's full support for the Iraqi nation during the invasion of the aliens, and their Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] agents, arguing, "Baghdad will never permit the opportunists to threaten or make insecure the two countries' borders."

General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's supports for the Iraqi government and nation during the hard times, asking for the continuation of that support during the reconstruction process of Iraq.

Iran Iraq SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi: Iraq Should Not Be Platform for Plots, Threats Against Neighbors

Raisi: Iraq Should Not Be Platform for Plots, Threats Against Neighbors

9 hours ago
Iran Honors Martyrs of Media Outlets as ’Narrators of Resistance’

Iran Honors Martyrs of Media Outlets as ’Narrators of Resistance’

10 hours ago
Salami: Iran Decomposed the Enemy, Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars

Salami: Iran Decomposed the Enemy, Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars

2 days ago
Iran: West should Look in Mirror before Accusing Iran

Iran: West should Look in Mirror before Accusing Iran

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 27-02-2023 Hour: 03:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot