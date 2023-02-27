- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Raisi: Iraq Should Not Be Platform for Plots, Threats Against Neighbors
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Iraq should not be a platform for hatching plots or posing security threats against its neighbors, adding that Iran supports Iraq's efforts for economic and military reconstruction.
Raisi made the comment in a meeting with visiting Iraqi Defense Minister General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi, adding that "The border of Iran and Iraq are those of friendship and cooperation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran considers Iraq's security as its own security, and supports the security and stability of that country."
The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, appreciated Iran's full support for the Iraqi nation during the invasion of the aliens, and their Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] agents, arguing, "Baghdad will never permit the opportunists to threaten or make insecure the two countries' borders."
General Sabet Muhammad Saeed Reza Al Abbasi appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran's supports for the Iraqi government and nation during the hard times, asking for the continuation of that support during the reconstruction process of Iraq.
Comments
- Related News