By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condoles with the Al-Rifaa’i family, the people of Akkar, Al-Fatwa Council, and all the honorable Muftis, and denounces the crime that claimed the life of Sheikh Ahmad Shoaib Al-Rifaa’i. We pray for Allah to bless him with mercy and lay patience upon his family, and we praise the important role played by the Information Unit of the Internal Security Forces, which quickly and efficiently uncovered this heinous crime to prevent discord and political exploitation.

Over the past few days, and as we lost Sheikh Al-Rifaa’i yet the conditions surrounding the crime were still unknown, some political forces, politicians, clerics, media outlets, journalists, and activists, worked hard to falsely level unjust accusations against us without an evidence. They also worked to endanger Lebanon, its unity, stability and civil peace, and sought maliciously sowing discord among Muslims without the minimum sense of national responsibility, or an ethical or humanitarian deterrent.

As we condemn such rejected stances and desperate behavior that lacks the values of fairness, justice, and humanity, we call on the security and judicial apparatuses to work strongly to hold the inciters who spread false news, misled the security investigation, worked to sow discord and harm unity and stability accountable, and we adhere to our full right to take legal action against them in the specialized courts to receive the deterrent punishment and the due penalty.