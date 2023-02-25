No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir

“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” cabinet voted to approve a two-year budget for 2023 and 2024, readying it for a Knesset vote that is expected to shore up the entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government for the next two years.

The budget for 2023 will stand $131.3 billion — an $8.55 billion increase from last year — before climbing to 139.5 billion in 2024.

One of the budget’s biggest beneficiaries was the so-called "National Security" Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, whose office is set to receive a $2.44 billion boost.

He had originally demanded a $3.8 billion bump and boycotted a meeting on the matter earlier this week as negotiations hit a blip.

The extra money will be used to recruit thousands of additional police officers, over 1,200 new prison guards and hundreds of firefighters. It will also allow a pay raise for “Israeli” police officers and prison guards in the coming year, in addition to the establishment of a national guard.

Not present for Friday’s vote was Tourism Minister Haim Katz, who boycotted it in protest of the government’s plan to end the VAT tax exemption for tourists.

 

Israel bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir

“Israel”: Cabinet Approves 2-Year Budget, Including $2.4 Billion Boost for Ben Gvir

7 hours ago
“Israeli” Crisis Deepen: Mossad Allows Employees to Protest, Elite Reservists Threaten to Stop Working

“Israeli” Crisis Deepen: Mossad Allows Employees to Protest, Elite Reservists Threaten to Stop Working

9 hours ago
Netanyahu: I’ll Punch Protesters Opposed to ‘Judicial Overhaul’

Netanyahu: I’ll Punch Protesters Opposed to ‘Judicial Overhaul’

9 hours ago
“Israel” on High Alert in Preparation for An Explosive Weekend

“Israel” on High Alert in Preparation for An Explosive Weekend

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-02-2023 Hour: 02:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot