Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech during “Martyrdom and Victory” Festival

Translated By Staff

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

I welcome the honorable and dear attendees in the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh], in the town of Nabi Sheet, in the town of Jibshit, in the town of Tair Dibba, and all those who are marking this dear and honorable occasion with us.

To the families of the martyred leaders, including the family of the sheikh of our martyrs, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the family of the leader of our martyrs, Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, martyr Mrs. Umm Yasser, and their son, martyr Hussein, and to the family of martyred leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, I congratulate them on the divine medal that these martyred leaders and those with them won.

We also extend our condolences and sympathy over the loss of these loved ones. The pain of separation will never leave our hearts and souls because of their status, love, and special emotional and spiritual position they occupy in us. This is especially true for those who lived with them, accompanied them, and worked with them day and night and during those difficult stages.

In the beginning, I will briefly touch on some occasions, then I’ll go back to our main occasion and today’s files. We are in the month of February. Over the past 40 years, we’ve had martyrs. I extend my condolences and congratulations to the families of all our martyrs who fell in the month of February. Usually, Al-Manar TV displays the honorable pictures of the martyrs of every month, their blessed names, and their illuminating faces.

We also congratulate and condole all these noble and honorable families. Of the martyrs who fell during this time of year in the past, I must mention martyr Commander Hajj Rida Al-Shaer. He was martyred in February and was our military official in the Bekaa region. He fought on the front lines in the Western Bekaa and was martyred during the confrontations against the military posts of the Israeli occupation in the western Bekaa front (may God Almighty be pleased with him).

We must also mention martyred commander Brigadier General Hassan Shateri – known to us in Lebanon as martyr Hesam Khoshnevis – who headed the Iranian Committee for the Reconstruction of Lebanon after the July war.

The tenth anniversary of his martyrdom happens to fall during this period. He and his committee worked and cooperated with the Lebanese ministries and the Lebanese political forces to rebuild schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, husseiniyas, bridges, and roads. As a representative of the Islamic Republic, he was generous [with Lebanon], and his fragrant memory and generosity will live on, God willing.

As is customary, following a couple of occasions or addresses, we usually remember loved ones we’ve lost in the weeks and days that passed. I apologize to these families. They’d love to hear the name of their loved ones mentioned. However, I usually mention the names of scholars.

In the past few weeks, we’ve lost two great, kind, and informed scholars who worked for the sake of God Almighty, and they are His Eminence Sheikh Hussein Baydoun from the town of Al-Shahabiyeh and His Eminence Sheikh Saadallah Khalil from the town of Ramia. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to their honorable families.

Religious occasions in the month of February:

When it comes to religious occasions taking place during these days, we have the Mabath Al-Nabawi, when the final message began and Muhammad Ibn Abdullah (may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family) became the Seal of the Prophets. This is one of the greatest divine days in human history.

We also have the Isra’ and Mi’raj, which expresses the eternal prophetic divine miracle. There is the martyrdom of Imam Musa bin Jaafar Al-Kadhim [peace be upon them both], the imprisoned martyr who was poisoned in the prisons of the tyrant. He is a role model for every mujahid, resistance, patient, and steadfast prisoner.

Rajab 28 is the date of [Imam] Hussein’s [PBUH] departure from Medina to Mecca to Karbala. During similar days, he refused to pledge allegiance to that tyrant and declared his immortal revolution for the sake of Islam and the nation.

Political occasions in the month of February:

I will mention the political occasions [that took place during this month] in chronological order.

We have the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in February 1979. Of course, we congratulate the dear Iranian people, His Eminence the, all the officials, our honorable references, and all the Iranian people on this great and solemn occasion and historic divine victory, which was achieved at the hands of His Eminence Imam Khomeini.

I will say a few words here. You noticed, and everyone noticed, that on February 11, million-man marches took to the streets in the city of Tehran and in various Iranian cities.

Millions of Iranians – men and women, young and old – from different walks of life demonstrated in various Iranian cities, braving the cold winter – there was even snow in some areas. They expressed their commitment to this Islamic revolution, this Islamic system, this Islamic leadership, this choice, this path, and this approach.

The media in the Arab and Western worlds, the overwhelming majority, except for our friends, of course, swallowed their tongues. It was as if there were no million-man marches taking to the streets in Iran.

When tens, hundreds, a thousand, or two thousand people, for example, take to the streets in a certain square, they block some roads and engage in riots. We find that all the media in the world consider this breaking news and top of the hour news. They start building strategic analyses on this simple effort.

However, when millions and tens of millions demonstrate to mark 44 years since the victory of the revolution and the establishment of the Islamic regime, the world ignores this matter. When the true will of the people is revealed, the world becomes silent and ignores it.

When a meeting, a modest demonstration, or riots take place, they will once again be top of the hour news. There will be a media hype, strategic readings, and analyses over them.

I will say a few words regarding this occasion. During the past three or four months in Lebanon, many people have written and offered analyses. There were local political forces as well as countries and regional forces that made wagers on certain outcomes. In the temporary Zionist entity, they also analyzed and made wagers. Many talked about how Iran was on the brink of collapse, and that it was a matter of days, weeks, or months.

This is over. It was ended by the Iranian people’s true and serious will. To all those who made wagers in the past, who are making wagers today, or will be doing so in the future, I tell them that your calculations are wrong and your wagers are based on mirages and illusions.

If you base your plans, projects, hopes, and analyses on this grave mistake, you will end up with false and negative results.

Of course, Iran is important because it is in the heart of the axis of resistance, in the heart of the events in the region. When they bet on Iran, this will have an impact on Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, and on the entire region. Therefore, they build calculations on it.

They did everything they could do to this Islamic Republic, this Islamic regime that trusts God and relies on God Almighty, including the recent events. However, their calculations and assumptions failed.

So, no one should base their wagers on this. Of course, in Lebanon, I read a lot and heard a lot, and they began to make predictions. Some even talked about the end of the axis of resistance and the end of the resistance in Lebanon because Iran is on the verge of collapse. But the demonstrations in the past few days are the strongest answer to all those who are betting on mirages.

Another political occasion is the martyrdom of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and his comrades in February 2005. We also renew our condolences to his honorable family, to his political current, to all his supporters, and to all the Lebanese on this anniversary.

In 2006, we have the anniversary of the Mar Mikhael Understanding between Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, which is still standing despite the difficulties over the years.

Now, as a result of the important challenges and developments in the country, this understanding is in a critical position. We hope that we, both parties, will be able to preserve it for the sake of the national interest in the first place.

Another political occasion is the anniversary of the uprising of the oppressed and honorable people of Bahrain, who were abandoned by the whole world.

Many of them are imprisoned. Prisons are filled with scholars, leaders, and symbols. Others were martyred, wounded, expelled, and displaced. However, these people did not abandon their national cause of reform and change in Bahrain or the nation’s cause in Al-Quds and Palestine and confronting normalization.

This was just a quick mention of the occasions.

With regard to our current occasion, I would like to talk about four titles as briefly as possible:

The occasion The earthquake because this is the most important event that happened during the past two weeks The enemy and Palestine The internal Lebanese situation, including the political, economic, and financial aspects especially now that the dollar is rising. I think we may be facing important events that we will discuss. The occasion:

Every year, we conjure up our martyred leaders firstly as an expression of loyalty to these great men – to Sheikh Ragheb, Sayyed Abbas, Hajj Imad – and venerable lady Umm Yasser. The same applies to the rest of the martyrs when we commemorate their memory to express loyalty to their sacrifices, jihad, blood, and kindness, for these great men, for that venerable lady Mrs. Um Yasser.

We also commemorate their memory to introduce them again and reminding everyone of them because many of the present generations – we have one or two generations – that do not know what happened in the past 40 or 30 years.

Some young people belonging to the current generation do not even know what happened 20 years ago because they are preoccupied with the present.

What happened to us in Lebanon, especially since 1982, is of a very high degree of importance. It has to do with experience, political awareness, insight, understanding the present, future challenges, and options.

Hence, we conjure them up to reintroduce them, sit in their presence, learn from them, listen to their words, remember their stances, and learn sincerity, honesty, purity, loyalty, steadfastness, courage, trust in God, love of martyrdom, asceticism, etc. from them.

We also draw inspiration from their memory, their stances, and their school and use that inspiration to face the challenges of the present and future. That is why we commemorate their memory, for our sake, not theirs. They are in their high places and do not need all this flattery, praise, and gratitude.

As we face difficult circumstances and major challenges, we go back to them. They were the ones who acted in difficult circumstances and faced major challenges.

When we go back to 1982, we remember the “Israeli” invasion and what it did to Lebanon. We remember the more than one hundred thousand “Israeli” officers and soldiers occupying our Lebanese land – nearly half of Lebanon – and the capital. We remember the presence of the multinational forces, the internal fighting, the displacement of the Palestinian resistance as a prelude to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, the loss of security, and absence of civil peace – rather, there was a civil war and sharp divisions.

We remember what Lebanon was like and what he was being planned for the region through the invasion of Lebanon and the war. We are all familiar with those harsh and difficult circumstances. Saying a word meant being killed, and thus, Sheikh Ragheb was martyred. The choice of resistance also meant being killed, and that was how Sayyed Abbas and Hajj Imad were martyred.

In those difficult circumstances, our martyred leaders as many of the martyred leaders of the resistance movements as well as the Islamic and national forces in Lebanon stood up and said their word with sincerity, strength, courage, boldness, and frankness.

They did not despair despite all the horizons being blocked before them. The options they chose were described as insane. They did not get tired or weakened despite all the difficulties, the betrayal, the lack of supporters, and the great number of the enemy.

We learn from them steadfastness in any situation, regardless of the costs. We learn from them how to carry on. We learn from them how to trust God, people, and the Mujahideen. This is what we always used to hear from them.

Hajj Imad Mughniyeh’s words that were published a few days ago express his assessment of these mujahideen during all missions, in all fronts, during all difficult circumstances, in all arenas, and in all the fields. We must regain this so we can address the existing challenges.

Thanks to the blood of our martyred leaders and all the martyrs of the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and the rest of the resistance movements, the wounded, and the sacrifices of the Lebanese people and the Lebanese army – the Palestinian resistance factions participated with us in those confrontations followed by the Syrian Arab army – major achievements have been made.

Such achievements include the liberation of Lebanon in stages, the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the city of Sidon in similar days, the liberation of Lebanon, with the exception of the Shebaa farms and the Kfar Shuba hills, the liberation of prisoners, the restoration of the state in Lebanon, the restoration of civil peace and stability, and in the past few months, the liberation of the territorial waters, the economic zone, and the oil and gas sector at the border area, with the exception of 2.5 kilometers square of our territorial waters.

These are all achievements.

Weakening the “Israeli” enemy, thwarting the “Israeli” projects that we have always talked about – Greater “Israel”, Greater “Israel” in 2000, Greater “Israel” in 2006. These are achievements that have been fulfilled.

Rekindling hope and spirit in 2000 in the Palestinian resistance and the start of the first intifada that laid the foundation for everything that is happening today in Palestine. This is one of the achievements that were fulfilled thanks to the blood of these martyrs, including Sayyed Abbas, Sheikh Ragheb, and Hajj Imad.

It is the responsibility of everyone today to preserve these achievements. We must preserve them. It is the battle that is being waged now. One of the most important titles of the battle that is being waged now, especially in recent years and after October 2019, is preserving these great and major achievements and victories that have been fulfilled over the past 40 years.

They are victories for Lebanon, for Palestine, for our nation, and for all the peoples and governments of the region that are searching for their sovereignty, freedom, and dignity.

Now, from here, God willing, we will enter the headlines. Since 2019, this country has entered into a new targeting, and a new targeting to overthrow those achievements and victories, and to restore Lebanon To the American power and hegemony that wants to impose its internal conditions, and its conditions in relation to the enemy.

From here, God willing, we will delve into the headlines.

Since 2019, this country has entered into a new targeting to bring down those achievements and victories and to return Lebanon to the American power and hegemony that wants to impose its internal conditions and its conditions in the relationship with the enemy.

The Americans are working on an idea, which has been in the works for the past three or four years in Lebanon, in more than one Arab and Islamic country, and in countries that they classify as hostile, such as Iran and Syria.

It is also implemented in countries friendly or allied to the US. They impose more conditions on these countries or prevent them from attaining freedom and independence. For example, when Turkey or Pakistan choose a certain option, the Americans puts pressure on them again.

Hence, in this battle and challenge, media, political and economic tools are employed. Foremost of which is the price of the dollar that affects everything, the prices of goods, markets, trade, agriculture and industry, the moral and psychological situation in the country.

This is all part of the game. Of course, what helps the Americans’ plot and plan to succeed in any country is the presence of corruption, corruptors, flaws, real internal problems, mistakes in management, shortcomings, and negligence in assuming responsibilities. All these are exploited.

However, the main factor that will turn the country upside down, to a different path, and completely with to Americans and their project in the region is corrupting people's minds.

In the face of this challenge, we must not fear or despair. When we return to Sayyed Abbas and his determination and will, to Sheikh Ragheb and his steadfast stance that he considers a weapon, to Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the fighting spirit, we find that their heart had no place for fear or despair.

Based on our martyred leaders extensive experience, we can say that in the face of this challenge, we must take responsibility. We must initiate, plan, think, and cooperate.

We must bring down the project of chaos, the project of hegemony, and the project of corrupting the minds of our people and the people in the region in order to control these minds and these countries and their resources.

This is our current battle which we have been fighting bravely since 2019 despite all the accusations. I will come back to this point in the conclusion when I talk about the internal situation.

The earthquakes (in Syria and Turkey):

The most important event in our region during these two weeks is the earthquake that occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Today, all of us present here renew our condolences to the Syrian and Turkish leaderships, to the two governments, to the two dear peoples – the Syrian people and the Turkish people – and to all the bereaved families of the victims.

We ask God Almighty to have mercy on all of them, to include them in His kindness and compassion, and to compensate them in that abode.

We ask God Almighty to heal all the injured, physically and psychologically, and relief for all those who lost their homes and are on the streets and roads.

This is a great human tragedy that we are witnessing closely in our region. What happened tests everyone’s humanity, including the people, parties, states, institutions, and associations.

In front of these painful and sad scenes, normal people act humanely. They put aside political conflicts and rivalries and postpone their battles, no matter how important and fateful they are.

The priority becomes – based on human and moral logic – rushing to save those under the rubble, with the hope that the rescue teams be able to extract them alive, as it happened, thousands were rescued from under the rubble, in the two countries.

The priority is to treat the wounded before they succumb to these wounds. The priority is to embrace and shelter the survivors. The priority is to remove the bodies of the victims from under the rubble and return them to their families, dear ones, and loved ones.

This is all called human logic. Later come the responsibilities of reconstruction and finding a permanent solution for those who have been affected – who number in the hundreds of thousands or millions.

Everyone who followed and witnessed this and was not moved by the suffering and pain must review his humanity, whoever he is. This is a test of our humanity. He should check his morals and his conscience.

Brothers and sisters, the American administration has failed in this test yet again. It has revealed once again its face and its criminal and savage nature. There are others like it in this world.

The US government remained quiet for eight or nine days after which it said that providing aid to Syria does not contradict Caesar's law. Some of them said that, while others said: We made an exception for a period of, for example, three months. Well, whoever comes out alive from the rubble after nine days is nothing short of a miracle.

Today, the world considers those who were saved seven, eight, and nine days after the earthquake as a divine miracle and vast divine mercy.

They left people for eight to nine days to die. Perhaps, as a result of the world’s condemnation, the Americans felt a little embarrassed and took this temporary step. During these days, many people lost their lives due to poor rescue capabilities and unequipped hospitals stemming from the siege on Syria and the Caesar Act. Here, I am talking specifically about Syria.

In this test of humanity, we also witnessed a distinction and a double standard in how the world addressed the aftermath of the quake in Turkey and that in Syria.

We certainly hope that the world gives its all to Turkey, but what we were looking forward to was for the world to deal equally and justly with the situation in Syria.

All the injured, those under the rubble, or those who have lost everything on both sides of the border are human beings. Yet, we clearly saw and still are seeing how the international community, many countries in the world, and much of the media in the world is acting towards the victims on Turkish territory and the victims on Syrian territory.

This is also a terrible human failure in this great test. This is not strange for the successive US governments that have waged wars at least in the past 30 years.

Studies published on social media, by study centers, and the media talk about between 5 to 6 million people who are victims of American wars from the time of Bush senior, Bush Jr., Clinton, Obama, Trump to the current administration.

There are six or seven million here in the region. I am not talking about more than 30 years ago or the world wars or the wars that happened someplace else.

I am talking about our region. I am talking about the direct American responsibility and the direct involvement of American weapons and army from Afghanistan to this region.

I am not talking about the indirect involvement in Palestine, Yemen, or other places. Hence, they are considered the advocates of humanity and democracy and the defenders of human rights, while the honorable resistance fighters in the world are considered terrorists, for whom strategies must be drawn up and alliances and coalitions formed in order to eliminate them.

In any case, once again we express our grief and pain for what befell our Syrian and Turkish brothers and sisters as well as people from other nationalities, including Palestinians and Lebanese who have gone missing.

We call on the injured to be patient, trust God, and not despair so that they may have their reward and for God Almighty to help them.

We call on everyone to help them, not to be content with the current stage, but rather to help them return to their normal lives.

This is the most difficult and dangerous challenge that the Turkish and Syrian governments will face, especially the Syrians who have been abandoned due to the duplicity of the world’s humanity.

We must thank all the Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries that extended a helping hand to Syria. In Lebanon, despite the difficult economic and living conditions, parties, families, clans, associations, and movements, even the Palestinian camps that live in difficult conditions more than the rest of the Lebanese cities and villages, contributed.

I thank all those who answered Hezbollah's call and donated various capabilities, which were good capabilities. The first convoy headed to Latakia a few days ago. The second convoy will leave in two days, God willing, for Aleppo, and a third convoy will go to Hama.

We will see later how we should continue to work. This is a file.

In the end, especially with regard to Syria and standing by it and helping it, there is something related to the Lebanese government that I will return to shortly.

This file must remain alive and continuous because the challenges that the Syrian people, leadership, and government are very great.

However, I want to talk a little bit about the Lebanese side. All the Lebanese people and residents on Lebanese territory, including the Palestinians and the Syrians, felt the earthquake that shook buildings.

Here, I would like to shed light to some points. First, in those few seconds when we felt the buildings and houses shake, each of us felt weak and helpless. I am mentioning this so we can learn lessons.

What can one do in these situations? Nothing, he can either hide or escape. We were all in the mercy of God Almighty. He does with us whatever He wants, and He is the one who always does whatever He wants. At that moment everyone was equal – the rich and the poor, the old and the young, the strong and the weak, the leader and the follower.

This must alert us to our truth and bring us back to ourselves so that we do not become deceived, arrogant, and feel like we do not need God’s help, grace, mercy, guarding, and protection. We all felt it.

Here, I am talking about the Lebanese and the residents of Lebanon. Of course, this notion is stronger in all those who lived through the more intense earthquake.

Each of us felt that there were moments between him and death, if only the tremor intensified a little bit, right? This should always remind us that we are always exposed to death at any moment – death that comes suddenly and without introduction.

The earthquakes in Lebanon, Turkey, and Syria must always remind us that our world is mortal and that when we leave this earth, we leave it the same way we were born into it – with nothing, no money, no titles, no stars on our shoulders, no worldly gains. It will just be us, our faith, and our good deeds.

The terror and fear among all the people in our region and in Lebanon from an earthquake in a specific area of the globe should remind us of the Day of Resurrection.

They should remind us of the earthquake of the Hour on the Day of Resurrection. God Almighty warns us of that day. He says: { In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. O mankind, fear your Lord.} This is an address to all of us at every moment and hour. {O mankind, fear your Lord. Indeed, the convulsion of the [final] Hour is a terrible thing.}

This tremor and earthquake are nothing. This is a very simple and very modest matter in front of that earthquake. {On the Day you see it every nursing mother will be distracted from that [child] she was nursing, and every pregnant woman will abort her pregnancy, and you will see the people [appearing] intoxicated while they are not intoxicated.}

We have seen something of it. People were lost. They lost their consciousness and senses and did not know what to do. This is us talking about simple earthquake.

{And you will see the people [appearing] intoxicated while they are not intoxicated; but the punishment of Allah is severe.}

We – all the living – must know that we have been given a new life. So, what will we do with this new life for our hereafter and our life on this earth? This is the lesson.

When it comes to work, I regret to say that there is a new challenge facing Lebanon, the state, and the people. At least, during the past 60 years, we, as Lebanese, did not feel that we have to face this challenge and file which is the possibility of an earthquake.

No one should come out tomorrow and say that Sayyed said that there will be an earthquake in Lebanon. I did not say that. But no sane person rules out the possibility of it happening.

Of course, science, scientists, and experts say that no one can say whether there will be an earthquake or not, when and where it would take place, or its magnitude. Everything being said are predictions, expectations, analyses, imagination, etc.

But it is possible in the region based on everything that scientists and experts are saying about faults and cracks. Here, we are learning new things.

We are facing a possibility that we must be aware of. God willing, it will not happen. God forbid. We must work so that it does not happen. Is there anything we can do so to prevent it from happening?

Yes, there is something we can do – supplication, charity, relief for the needy, charity to orphans, good deeds. All these are sure to ward off affliction or alleviate affliction. These practices help during affliction. There is something we can do.

But there is something that we must do as a result of this possibility. The state is responsible; the political forces, the institutions, the civil associations, all the people are responsible. We are all concerned that, yes, in Lebanon for the first time, people meet to put together a plan.

This is one of the most important responsibilities of the governments, even if it was a caretaker government, because if we want to talk about the necessary and immediate matters, this comes at the top.

What if the earthquake, God forbid, was more violent? What if, God forbid, Lebanon was hit by an earthquake in the coming days?

Are the state, state institutions, and state ministries qualified to deal with it or will many people die under the rubble? Is it qualified to rescue people under the rubble? Is it qualified to heal the wounded? Is it qualified to house those who have been expelled from their homes? Is it qualified? Are the people educated on how to address a challenge of this kind?

Simply put, unfortunately, no. This was not one of the afflictions of the Lebanese people. Yes, there are earthquakes in Turkey, Iran, Japan, and Indonesia. In Lebanon, we experienced an earthquake several decades ago.

However, at the very least, the current generation has not witnessed any earthquakes. No earthquakes have destroyed buildings in Lebanon.

But we are faced with this possibility. I call on the Lebanese state and even the caretaker government to develop a plan to confront a disaster of this kind and prepare. Despite all the difficulties in the country, modest capabilities are better than nothing. We must put in place a plan. The state must put in place a plan so should the political forces and institutions.

A lot has to do with buildings and construction. For example, this file is now being investigated in Turkey – corruption in the work of contracting and construction companies.

They are now talking about the type of iron and soil used in the construction of the new buildings that were destroyed [by the earthquake], violations of building codes, safety conditions, and poor supervision.

They started with arrests, and the issue became a political debate. Lebanon can, despite its modest capabilities, draw up a plan to reduce human and material losses. Through a conscious plan and real readiness, human losses can certainly be reduced.

There should be an awareness plan for people so they know how to behave. There are many questions that are being asked, even on social media, that if we were in a car and an earthquake or a tremor occurs, what should we do? If we were at home? If we were on the 9th or 10th floor, what should we do?

All of this requires work, awareness, daily effort, schools, media, mosques, churches, intellectuals, doctors, civil defense groups.

In any case, I call for a complete and comprehensive plan. I will not put a plan in the speech, but I believe that there is something urgent that the state and municipalities must initiate. They should check up on cracked buildings, whether they cracked as a result of the earthquake or as a result of previous circumstances.

I will not hide this from you and nor am I giving a complement. When the earthquake stopped, the first thing that came to my mind was Tripoli. We did not know about Turkey or Syria. I thought it was only in Lebanon because I heard about buildings that fell. So, the first thing I did was call the brothers and told them to inquire about Tripoli – if any buildings collapsed – and if there is anything we can do to help.

Hence, in the case of cracked buildings, I am not talking about all the buildings. The state must check whether these buildings can withstand earthquakes or not.

Of course, the municipalities and the relevant ministries need to reconsider the laws related to construction. There must be a strict enforcement of laws.

At the very least, the cracked buildings in which tens of families, thousands of families live in must be checked. We may not need an earthquake, a slightly stronger tremor may cause these buildings to collapse, and we lose many families.

This is the responsibility of the state. We all must help. The political forces must help; the people must help. The cost of addressing the matter now is less than the cost of addressing it after the calamity has occurred. The cost of addressing it now is financial, but the cost after will be people’s lives. This is the most precious thing we have.

I conclude with the earthquake file. What the Lebanese government has done for Syria by sending an official delegation, opening the airport and seaports, communicating with the ministries, sending missions to help remove the rubble is very excellent. This is a very important. We thank the state and the government for this.

Some – some political forces and media outlets – unfortunately, said that the government did this under pressure from Hezbollah. They usually accuse the Shiite duo for everything, but for this, they just said pressure from Hezbollah. We would love to have the Amal Movement with us.

They said that there was pressure from Hezbollah on the government. This is nonsense. Everyone acted responsibly; no one pressured anyone. The Prime Minister, the ministers, the concerned authorities in the ministries, the political forces, the civil defense, the scouts, the army, all people acted responsibly, and no one pressured anyone regarding this issue.

What is required is for Lebanon to continue in this position. Lebanon must continue to be part of the Arab and Islamic effort, both officially and popularly, to break the unjust siege on Syria.

By breaking the siege on Syria, Syria will benefit. The first to benefit after Syria is Lebanon, without discussion, without hesitation. As our Syrian brothers say, the first beneficiary after Syria from breaking the siege and toppling the Caesar Act is Lebanon, its state, and its people.

What is their argument when it comes to the Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity? The Caesar Act. This is their argument, even if it is a lie because it became clear that the World Bank did not include it in the program and the budget. God knows if someone even spoke to them about the matter.

Hence, this must continue. This is the earthquake file.

“Israel”, Palestine, the easing resistance in Palestine:

We will say a couple of words because this is deeply related to Sayyed Abbas, Sheikh Ragheb, Hajj Imad, and the nature of the occasion.

The situation in the enemy entity – in short – is unprecedented at the internal level and in the strategic environment. It is unprecedented, and the current foolish government is pushing matters in the direction of two major clashes. The first clash is internal-“Israeli”, and the second is a Palestinian clash, which may extend into the region.

In the first clash, and for the first time in the history of the Zionist entity since its disastrous establishment, we hear talk from the head of the entity, former prime ministers, Lapid, Bennett, Olmert, Ehud Barak, and former defense ministers (meaning war ministers), former chiefs of staff, former senior generals, a hundred Zionist historians, the entity’s elite about the imminence of a civil war.

Several months ago, they were talking about the possibility of civil war. Now, they are saying it might be sooner. They are talking about bloodshed and that the Netanyahu government’s only solution for new challenges is bloodshed. A few days ago, the former “Israeli” Air Force commander threatened to kill Netanyahu, and now they put him in prison.

There is talk about the imminence of an explosion. Who is saying that? The head of the entity, not an “Israeli” journalist (for someone to tell me that you, Sayyed, are quoting an “Israeli” journalist). Now, I will read the text to you and that will suffice. There is talk about a big and imminent explosion.

For the first time in the history of the entity, organizations began to form to leave, to leave together, to return to the places they came from, especially some pushing for reverse immigration to the United States of America.

Everyone today is talking about the eighth-decade complex, and that in their history they had two states that did not survive eighty years, and they are worried that this state will not survive eighty years. They are talking about the difficulty of internal dialogue, about the lack of prospects for internal understanding. Here, people still talk a little with each other. Over there, no one is engaging in dialogue.

I will just mention one text, and I call on everyone to pay attention to this file, to this issue. The [“Israeli”] entity President Isaac Herzog says:

“We are all concerned about the State of Israel. We are all committed to it. The absence of dialogue is tearing us apart from within, and I’m telling you loud and clear: This powder keg is about to explode. This is an emergency. And the responsibility rests on our shoulders. I see before my eyes the cleavages and rifts within us, which are getting deeper and deeper, and I cannot help but remember that twice in history -- during the reigns of the House of David and the Hasmoneans -- a Jewish state arose in the Land of Israel; And twice she collapsed before reaching her eightieth year.”

Of course, many people talk using this literature, and this was also mentioned, as I said, in an open letter by a hundred “Israeli” historians addressing Netanyahu.

This is in the internal file. There was never a day in the entity when this was the level – of trust in the army, trust in the political leadership, trust in the judiciary, fleeing from the army, fleeing from the fighting forces, etc.

This is what we called in previous speeches existential fear. This is very important. This wolf that sits on our borders and crouches on the land of Palestine and is the biggest threat in the region, the biggest cause of disruption of security, peace, and stability in our region, God willing, will not complete eighty years.

The other escalation is in the face of the Palestinian people, who are responding forcefully. We must all stand with reverence and respect, especially in front of this young generation. We used to talk about young men at the age of 20, 19, and 18. Now, we are talking about 13 and 14 year olds bravely opening fire and wielding knives in Al-Quds and the West Bank.

There is also the steadfast resistance in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people. Today, we have a true Palestinian resistance, a true Palestinian intifada, and operations recognized by the enemy’s leaders.

Politicians as well as military and security forces are in trouble, although we are talking about individual operations. But the importance of these individual operations is that they are embraced by the Palestinian people.

All the public opinion polls, all the demonstrations, the funeral processions of the martyrs, and all the declared positions express popular support for these young boys who believed in their Lord and went out as fighters, mujahideen, and martyrs. They humiliated the enemy and put smiles on the faces of the families of the martyrs.

When the nine martyrs of Jenine were martyred after carrying out the operation in the Nabi Yacoub settlement in Al-Quds, we saw the smile on the faces of their mothers a day after they were laid to rest. Who puts these smiles? These heroes, these self-sacrificing martyrs.

This stupid and foolish government is not only pushing matters towards escalation inside Palestine, but it may also, with its foolishness, push things towards escalation in the entire region. This is a strong and likely possibility, especially if Al-Aqsa Mosque is harmed.

This is a file that must be pursued from a position of responsibility. It must adopted and supported with all available capabilities. We must stand with our Palestinian people.

Internal Lebanese affairs:

There is nothing new with regard to the presidential file. Everyone waited for the five-way meeting in Paris. You all saw the results. They did not issue a statement because their discussions are still ongoing.

They held the Lebanese responsible, and this is true. The Lebanese are the ones who bear the responsibility. From the very start, we have been saying and will continue to say that an internal challenge. No one can impose a president on the Lebanese people or on the Lebanese political forces.

The real option is internal understanding and continued effort. We must not say that the horizon is blocked and things are difficult and no one has 65 and everyone should go home. This is wrong.

The effort must continue, and the search for solutions, horizons, understanding, and agreement must continue. The effort must continue until Lebanon has a president as soon as possible.

The overwhelming concern for all the Lebanese, and I think for all those residing in Lebanon, is the economic and living concern. The matter has gotten worse in the past few weeks by the uncontrolled rise in the price of the dollar and the subsequent rise in all prices in the markets, including fuel, medicine, and foodstuff.

The strikes file, which are just strikes, the demands of professors, teachers, trade unionists, and employees in the public sector.

We all realize that the salaries today are one million, two million, three million, four million, or five million. What can they do with that amount? Thus, they are expressing their pain. There is no doubt that this whole situation is preoccupying all the Lebanese.

Should we just sit and lament, give descriptions, and write poetry and cry over the situation and not look for solutions. Allow me to repeat something to you that is not new, but I demand it with greater seriousness.

It is true that corruption, the political situation, the internal situation, rivalries, political distress, sectarian conflicts, sectarian calculations, personal accounts, and the greed of merchants are related to what is happening here in Lebanon. However, these are only catalysts.

All of this existed before 2019, and the country was relatively stable. After 2019, why did everything go downhill? This is because someone decided on his new strategy (based on corrupting people's minds).

Lebanon is living today under great American pressure. Of course, they did not impose the Caesar Act because they felt bad for Lebanon. They do not even need to impose the Caesar Act.

As we said previously, it is enough for them to ask some countries that have deposits in Lebanon to withdraw their deposits. Not even other countries’ deposits. They withdrew the deposits of the Lebanese. Was that random? Was it by chance? All those who took out their money and deposits, or the banks, wasn’t there a manager, a mastermind, a planner, and a guide?

Withdrawing deposits from Lebanon, preventing aid from Lebanon, preventing investments in Lebanon. Hence, there is no longer an economy, and our industrial and agricultural sectors are not working to begin with. It is over. It became a game like the issue of the dollar and the pound – a person eats his own flesh; there is nothing.

We have always been warning, and others have warned, that there will come a time when the reserves in the central bank will run out. Now, they say that the Lebanese pound has lost 95% of its value. There may come a time when it will no longer have value.

What should we do? Shall we wait for the Americans? The American will not be satisfied.

Let us take the nuclear file, for example. A few days ago, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, brother Bagheri, was here and sat with many Lebanese. Hopefully, they were convinced that the Iranian nuclear file has nothing to do with anything else since he is the one negotiating.

In any case, the Americans sent a thousand messages to the Iranians – let us sit face to face and reach an understanding. We do not need the Europeans, the five plus one, the Omanis, or the Qataris. We do not need mediators.

Iran did not accept sitting face to face. I always wondered about wisdom behind that. Do you know what the wisdom was? If we [Iran] sit face to face, the pressure will be greater and the demands will increase.

His Eminence, the Leader, has an expression: “a limit at which they stop.” The Americans have no limit at which they stop demanding. They will continue demanding whether you get something or not. Look at the friendly countries that surrendered.

If you are waiting for the Americans, of course, the country will collapse and will go to difficult situations and harsh conditions. I will comment on this with a few words later.

Some might say this is revolutionary talk, but this is the reality. It is just like when there is an incurable disease and this is its medicine, it hurts. Whether you like it or not is another research. So, what is the solution? The solution is to strengthen your economy, and this does not take decades. How much will the International Monetary Fund give Lebanon? $3 billion over four years.

Last year and the one before that, we told you that this Chinese are ready to invest in Lebanon with $12 billion, and you are not required to pay any money. They will recover them over a period of 20 or 30 years.

The Russians are ready to work on projects related to oil refineries, oil derivatives, gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel and will put two and a half billion or three billion. This is $15 billion. If this amount enters the country in a year, will the economy not recover?

All the Lebanese, government and people, must cooperate and revive the agricultural sector. When I spoke about the agricultural sector, people began to mock me. The same way they mocked Sayyed Abbas, Sheikh Ragheb, Hajj Imad, the leaders of Amal and the leaders of the national parties when they said we will fight “Israel” in 1982 and that the eye resists the awl.

What is this nonsense? You will fight “Israel”! Today, on social media, I don't know if it is like this in the market, but on TV, they also that a kilo of onions costs 80 thousand. This means that onions have become an important thing. Can we not grow onions? Can't we grow potatoes? Can't we not plant what we eat? Because there is a great country that wants our people to starve to death.

The agricultural and industrial sectors must be revitalized. We must take the issue of oil and gas seriously and not accept any procrastination by companies.

A couple of days ago, I read that the “Israelis” started exporting gas from Karish. If someone thinks we will allow there to be procrastination regarding the issue of extracting oil and gas from Lebanese waters or playing with the Lebanese, I tell them never.

This means if you want to starve me, I will kill you. Some people took it as emotional. No, I thought well of the word. This means if you want to starve us, we will kill you, we kill you. Nothing has changed in our logic.

Hence, on the issue of oil and gas, you must work seriously. We’ve been in this whirlpool for three or four years, since October 2019. This is a source of great relief.

I read some reports stating that some intelligence services say that if there is no political solution and reform in Lebanon, the oil and gas will be taken somewhere. There are prior intentions for procrastination. I am warning against procrastination. What does this require?

It needs a bold decision from the current government, from the next government. We must tell the Americans, do us a favor and leave us alone.

If Lebanon had the courage, let it bring the Chinese and the Russians and accept Iranian aid. The Americans are pragmatic. They'll come back and sit and talk with you on terms. They'll dampen your impulse.

But if we remain submissive… They did not need the Caesar Act or a penal code in Lebanon, unfortunately. It is very sad that it is enough for the current or future US ambassador to raise her eyebrows in refusal for any matter to be over.

What does this have to do with sovereignty, independent decision, patriotism, humanity, personality, masculinity, and magnanimity? We need this solution; otherwise, we will return to the same whirlpool.

Withdrawing money from the Central Bank and the money of depositors and putting them in the market for the lira to drop – this game will end. Sooner or later, it will end. Should we accept to go to collapse?

A final word. If some are planning for chaos, if the Americans are planning for chaos, if America's people in Lebanon are planning for chaos and the collapse of the country, I tell them from now, you will lose. You will lose everything in Lebanon.

You planned something similar in the past and lost, and now you will lose. With all sincerity and frankness, the environment that you want to target through chaos and distortion is suffering – we are all suffering from this reality; no one can say there is no suffering – and the Lebanese people are suffering.

But whoever is betting that suffering and pain can push this environment to give up its choice, its position, its weapon, to shake hands in admission, to give up the basic commandment of Sayyed Abbas's trust, to give up the achievements of the blood of Hajj Imad Mughniyeh – i.e., to give up the pillars of its security, protection, survival, existence, honor, sovereignty, dignity, honor, money, and the wealth of their country – are delusional.

If you push Lebanon into chaos, you will lose in Lebanon, and you have to wait for chaos in the entire region. When your conspiracies extend to the hand that hurts us, which is our people, we will extend our hands and our weapons to the hand that hurts you, which is your stepchild, “Israel”.

Whoever imagines that we will sit idly by and watch collapse, chaos, and a denial of solutions is delusional. Look, we were seriously prepared regarding the issue of maritime borders, oil, and gas, and the enemy realized that we were serious about the option of war.

Today, in the memory of our martyred leaders whose faith, trust, determination, sincerity, courage, and steadfastness we learn from, I tell whoever wants to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse must expect from us something unimaginable. Tomorrow is near.

Mercy and high ranks for all martyrs and martyred leaders. Thank you all for coming. Thanks to all the audience and this sincere, truthful, patient, steadfast, and victorious environment, which will remain victorious, God willing, in the march of the victory of blood over the sword.

May God reward you. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.