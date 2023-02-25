No Script

Salami: Iran Decomposed the Enemy, Can Track Satellites with Ground Radars

folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Highlighting Iran’s progress in the missile and radar industries, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Major General Hossein Salami unveiled that his country has the technical know-how to track satellites with radars on the ground.

Addressing a congress in Tehran on Saturday, Salami confirmed that “The young local experts have made such great advances in the defense industry in recent years that Iran can now track the satellites with the radars on the ground.”

He further noted that Iranian military forces can hit any ship cruising thousands of kilometers away and can even define the exact point of strike, so that the crew of the target ship would remain unharmed.

In parallel, the Iranian commander also lauded Iran’s success in developing ordinary cruise missiles and manufacturing supersonic and hypersonic missiles that are capable of hitting a moving target in the sea.

Salami then pointed to the expansion of Iran’s domain of action, saying the Islamic Republic is now present on the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and has “decomposed the enemy”.

“The Islamic Revolution has kicked the enemy out of its strategic shelter and forced it into operational expansion,” he stated, adding that the enemy suffers a lack of initiative.

The only way to deal with the arrogant powers is the “language of force”, because the enemy is unfamiliar with the power of logic, while it accepts the logic of power.

