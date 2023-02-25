Nigeria Election: Millions Go to Polls in Crucial Vote

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of millions of Nigerians head to voting booths on Saturday to decide a tight and unpredictable contest for the presidency and parliament of Africa’s most populous nation and its biggest economy.

Analysts have spoken of a “bellwether” election that could be crucial turning point after several years of worsening insecurity and acute economic troubles. Many see a credible poll and progress in tackling Nigeria’s multiple problems as key to stability across a swath of Africa.

Though authorities have pledged to decide for an efficient vote, The Cable told voters to prepare for a long wait with food, water and a fan to protect against the 35-degree heat.

It was also advisable to “put on plain clothes that have no affiliation with politics to avoid issues [which] political thugs might take advantage of to cause unnecessary confrontation,” the newspaper said.

Senior Nigerian government officials said that preparations had gone “very well’ and “everything was ready”.

Eighteen candidates are vying to replace the outgoing two-term president Muhammadu Buhari, but the main contest is between 70-year-old Bola Tinubu, from the ruling All Progressives Congress; Atiku Abubakar, of the main opposition People’s Democratic party; and the Labor party’s Peter Obi, who is leading in some polls.

Tinubu and Atiku, 76, have significant power bases across Nigeria. Both are seen as traditional politicians who will seek to mobilize voters with massive organization and spending.