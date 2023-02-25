Netanyahu: I’ll Punch Protesters Opposed to ‘Judicial Overhaul’

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he wanted to punch protesters opposed to his coalition’s effort to overhaul the judiciary and compared the demonstrators to anti-vaxxers during a Friday meeting.

“I want to give them a punch, to beat them,” Netanyahu said during a coalition meeting, according to Channel 12.

He likened the demonstrators to those opposed to previous initiatives he pushed forward as prime minister, including his acquisition of early COVID-19 vaccines during his last tenure as premier.

“The same people who protested against the gas agreement or the coronavirus vaccines are the same people protesting today,” Netanyahu said. Netanyahu opposed the gas deal the apartheid “Israeli” entity brokered with Lebanon last year under the Bennett-Lapid government.

Bibi further stated: “Just like they said then that the gas deal would cause damage, they also say today that’s what the reform will do. We must strike down the lie.”

Netanyahu’s office said in response to the report that he had been speaking figuratively.

“When the prime minister used the word ‘beat,’ he meant to strike at the untrue arguments of those who spread panic, and not to physically beat anyone,” the Zionist PM’s office said.