International Campaign to Break Siege on Syria to Launch Popular Convoy

By Staff, Agencies

The Arab and international popular campaign to break the siege imposed on Syria announced its intention to launch an Arab popular convoy to confront the blockade imposed on the country.

The campaign pointed to intensive preparations to participate in the Arab Youth Forum in Solidarity with Syria next March.

“The conferees studied a proposal to launch an Arab popular convoy from the west of the Arab world to its east under the title “The Arab Unity Convoy to Break the Embargo Imposed on Syria” similar to the “Convoy of Arab Unity,Maryam” to break the siege on Iraq, which started at the beginning of the current century from London towards Morocco, then towards Iraq”, the Campaign said in a statement after its meeting headed by its general coordinator Magdi Al-Maasrawi, former Secretary-General of the Arab National Conference.

According to the statement, it was agreed that the members of the committee, along with members of the General Arab Conference, personalities and parties in solidarity with Syria, would conduct contacts in order to make this initiative a success.