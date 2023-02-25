Biden under Fire: He’s not To Visit Ohio Suffering from Toxic Spill

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden administration is under fire over its response to the February 3rd Ohio train wreck, with some Republicans berating Biden for making a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday rather than travelling to the site of the derailment in the town of East Palestine.

Biden has said “at this moment” he doesn’t plan to visit the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which occurred in early February and resulted in a spill of toxic chemicals across the area.

He also stated that he had directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine to check on families affected by the train derailment.

Under Biden’s order, the so-called “walk teams” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit homes in East Palestine to ask how residents are doing, see what they need and connect them with appropriate resources.

This followed Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB], telling reporters that the agency’s report found that the Ohio train derailment might have been avoided if crews had been given an earlier warning that the axle bearing was overheated, and that the wreck was “100% preventable.”