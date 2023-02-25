No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

North Korea: US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’

North Korea: US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
folder_openKoreas access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has warned that it will soon consider US military action near its borders as a “declaration of war,” issuing a harsh response after American diplomats pressed the United Nations to condemn recent weapons tests by the DPRK.

Senior Foreign Ministry Official Kwon Jeong-geun, who oversees US affairs, issued a statement on Friday to “strongly protest” a UN Security Council meeting held earlier this week, where Washington proposed a measure to denounce Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launches.

Such a move would be a “clear violation of our state's right to self-defense,” Kwon said, adding “If the UN Security Council sincerely intends to contribute to ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, it will have to condemn acts that escalate military tension, such as the deployment of strategic assets and large-scale joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.”

The official went on to say those actions have largely been “ignored” by the international community, warning of “strong countermeasures” should North Korea’s concerns continue to go unheeded.

At the UN meeting on Monday, US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield scolded the Security Council for its alleged “lack of action” in response to North Korean arms tests, calling it “dangerous” and “worse than shameful.” She pressured the body to adopt a formal ‘presidential statement’ – which does not amount to a legally-binding resolution – to condemn missile launches carried out on Saturday and Monday.

 

 

north korea SouthKorea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
North Korea: US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’

North Korea: US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’

one hour ago
US, South Korea Stage Table-top Nuclear Drill Focused on North Korea

US, South Korea Stage Table-top Nuclear Drill Focused on North Korea

one day ago
North Korea Test Fires Four Long-range Cruise Missiles 

North Korea Test Fires Four Long-range Cruise Missiles 

one day ago
N Korea Fires More Missile Tests, Threatens to Turn Pacific into “Firing Range”

N Korea Fires More Missile Tests, Threatens to Turn Pacific into “Firing Range”

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-02-2023 Hour: 11:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot