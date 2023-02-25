Iran Warns Europe: IRG’s New Cruise Missile Comes into Operation

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Aerospace Force has employed a new long-range cruise missile, named ‘Paveh’.

Speaking at a televised program on Friday night, IRG Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the new cruise missile has a range of 1,650 kilometers.

“Paveh, which has gone into operation recently, is named in remembrance of the Iranian forces martyred in the Kurdistan province,” he stated.

The Iranian commander further noted that all of Iran’s missiles are now manufactured with pinpoint accuracy, adding that all American bases in the region are within reach of the Iranian missiles.

“Iran is capable of hitting American warships within a radius of 2,000 kilometers,” the general confirmed, noting that “The US’ superiority has been shaken after Iran developed its new hypersonic missile, which can maneuver outside the Earth's atmosphere and defeat all anti-missile defense systems.”

“The Iranian hypersonic missile has a speed of over Mach 12,” Hajizadeh clarified.

The commander also said that the IRG has managed to reduce the weight of its long-range missiles to one-fourth, increase the efficiency of their warheads by ten times, and reduce the preparation time to one-sixth.

To the Europeans, Hajizadeh sent a sounding message: “Of course, we have [voluntarily] kept the distance [that can be reached by our missiles] at 2,000 kilometers out of respect for the Europeans," he said, adding, "We hope [then] that the Europeans [too] would preserve their dignity.”

He also considered the US to be the root cause of several global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the dispute that the West has been trying to create concerning China's sovereignty over Chinese Taipei.

Returning to the issue of regional stability, Hajizadeh noted that "the region sits on a security fault line,” citing the history of the past four decades' conflicts.

“If we fail to be strong, the enemy will bring the war inside Iran,” he, therefore, urged, advising, “We should be very careful in order to be able to meet the security needs of our dear nation and country.”

The commander, however, hailed that the guards had always been aiming to render the American war machine ineffective, and had, accordingly, managed to bring all of the US's regional bases within the range of its defensive firepower.