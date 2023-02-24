No Script

US Announces $2bn In New Ukraine Military Aid

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States is preparing a fresh military aid package to Ukraine worth $2 billion, a senior US official said, defying repeated warnings from Moscow as the special military operation in Ukraine completes one year.

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan made the disclosure on CNN Thursday night, asserting that Washington is ready to support Kiev for the long haul against Russia.

"We're going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield," Sullivan said while announcing new aid.

Sullivan, who accompanied Biden on an unannounced trip to Kiev earlier this week, said US officials are constantly looking to give Vladimir Zelensky’s administration the tools it needs to win against Russia.

He did not reveal details of the new military package, which is expected to be officially announced on Friday, but Western media reports said it builds on previous packages to aid Kiev's defense.

The CNN report said the $2 billion package includes new funding for contracts including HIMARS rockets, 155-millimeter artillery ammunition, drones, counter-drone equipment, mine-clearing equipment and secure communications equipment.

