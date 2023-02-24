Day of Anger: Palestinian Detainees Launch Massive Strike

By Al-Ahed News

The Palestinian detainees held in the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons will start after Friday prayers concurrent strikes, the Higher Emergency Commission for the Captives’ Movement decided, as they called for a day of anger in the face of the occupation regime’s crimes and massacres, and in support of the detainees and the holy city of al-Quds.

The development comes in the course of the disobedience steps that have been into effect in the occupation jails for 11 days so far to object to far-right extremist Zionist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s measures.

The ‘Israeli’ prisons’ administration had activated sirens in several detention centers on Thursday after the Palestinian detainees refused to return to their sections and protested in the yards of the prisons after the end of the break time. The detainees were dressed in brown customs, which means that they are ready for confrontation. High tension prevailed in several Zionist prisons soon after.

Also on Thursday, the Committee of Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees, and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, affirmed that the measures taken by the detainees, which are to continue to be implemented, are taking an escalatory curve that will broaden according to the program agreed on by the Higher Emergency Commission for the Captives’ Movement.

In a joint statement, both the Palestinian committee and club explained that since Wednesday, and to continue the ongoing disobedience, the detainees refused their meals, and agreed on special measures in response to the discrimination police pursued by the prisons’ administration.

The statement went on to announce that the measures will be open until starting a hunger strike with the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

On February 14th, the Palestinian detainees announced that they start disobedience measures based on the so-called security check, shutting sections of the prisons, and delaying the detainees’ entry to their cells after the end of their break.

The Zionist prisons administrations also had started implementing Ben-Gvir’s measures in the Nafha Prison, beginning with the amounts of water the detainees are allowed to use, the durations of showers, and locking the showers, which are only opened for one hour every day in a prison were 360 Palestinian detainees are held.