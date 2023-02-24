No Script

“Israel” on High Alert in Preparation for An Explosive Weekend

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
Translated by Staff

“Israel” Hayom’s military affairs analyst and reporter, Hanan Greenwood, said that the “Israeli” security establishment has increased its alertness following the recent events in Nablus and the escalating tension in the occupied West Bank in general.

Greenwood added, “The ‘Israeli’ forces are well aware and expect that ‘terrorists’ will try to carry out reprisals, as we saw, a day after the last operation, other attempts to carry out additional operations, including a ‘terrorist’ who tried to stab a guard at the entrance to ‘Ma'ale Adumim’, where she was shot.”

He pointed out that “the ongoing alertness of the security forces can be felt,” explaining that “the operations escalated on Friday, and their climax was after Friday prayers in mosques, especially since they were accompanied with intense incitement, so the ‘Israeli’ forces are ready for every scenario.”

Greenwood stated that the troops were asked to maintain vigil and respond quickly to any incident.

Israel Palestine

