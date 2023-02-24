Thousands Rally Across West Bank, Gaza To Slam ‘Israeli’ Carnage in Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

Thousands of Palestinians poured onto the streets across the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip to condemn the brutal ‘Israeli’ occupation military raid on the northern West Bank city of Nablus, where at least 11 Palestinians were martyred and scores of others wounded.

The protesters took part in overnight demonstrations organized by the Lions’ Den resistance group, and in rejection of the Zionist acts of aggression and massacres.

The participants waved the national Palestinian flag, and held up pictures of the martyrs in the ‘Israeli’ military raids on Jenin refugee camp, the city of Nablus and East Quds, and chanted slogans in support of the resistance front.

Demonstrators came on motorcycles or by cars in a show of solidarity with the Lions’ Den group, and set tires on fire at intersections while shouting loud chants of “God is Great.”

Meanwhile, the presence of people in the Shuafat refugee camp in East al-Quds, Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, al-Khalil, Ramallah and Nablus has been described as exemplary.

The Lions’ Den group had earlier urged Palestinians from all walks of life to participate en masse in the rallies.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces launch raids on cities across the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to deadly attack against residents.

Over the past months, the ‘Israeli’ occupation has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

On January 26, the Zionist forces raided the city of Jenin and its neighboring refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank, killing ten Palestinians in one of the deadliest raids in years.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were also injured.