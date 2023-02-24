Normalization Wheel Spins: After Saudi Arabia, Oman Opens Airspace To ‘Israeli’ Planes

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s ‘foreign ministry’ announced that the Sultanate of Oman has agreed to open its airspace to all ‘Israeli’ carriers, with Zionist Foreign Minister Eli Cohen describing the move as ‘historic.’

Although Muscat didn’t officially confirm the matter through its Foreign Ministry, Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority tweeted: “As part of the Sultanate of Oman’s continuous efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflyuing [sic],” without mentioning the ‘Israeli’ entity by name.

Meanwhile, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message that the development turn ‘Israel’ into “the central transfer point between Asia and Europe.”

Netanyahu added that work on opening Oman’s skies began with his 2018 visit to the country.

Last July, ahead of US President Joe Biden’s visit, Saudi Arabia opened its skies to all commercial flights. With the Omani announcement, ‘Israeli’ flights can shave off two to four hours to popular destinations like India and Thailand.

Saudi Arabia began allowing ‘Israeli’ airlines to fly over its territory in a special air corridor only for flights to and from the UAE and Bahrain after the so-called Abraham Accords were signed.

Oman has long been floated as the next candidate to join the convoy of normalizing countries. But late last year, its lower house of parliament voted to expand its ‘Israel’ boycott law.