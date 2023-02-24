Ansarullah Leader: US Prolonging Yemen’s War, No Occupation Forces to Remain on Our Soil

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi confirmed that “The United States is deliberately prolonging the world's worst humanitarian disaster in Yemen in order to reap huge profits from arms deals with Saudi Arabia and its regional allies, which are engaged in the devastating war on the country.”

Al-Houthi made the remarks in a Thursday televised address as people attended a ceremony in the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a to pay homage to late chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Saleh Al-Sammad.

“The US is trying to take advantage of the prolonged Yemen crisis. Washington has already made enormous profits from the war through arms deals [with the Riyadh regime and its allies]. US statesmen intend to install a vassal state in Yemen so as to bring the nation under their control. They have no good intentions at all,” Al-Houthi said.

He further underlined that “The US continues to torpedo any initiative by the Sultanate of Oman and others to restore nationwide peace and stability to Yemen.”

“The United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates need to take on commitments in any future agreement. Yemen’s natural reserves have been occupied by the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, and the alliance is accountable for depriving Yemenis of sale proceeds,” the Yemeni leader added.

In parallel, Al-Houthi mentioned that “We cannot accept the presence of occupying forces on the Yemeni soil, as their deployment translates into interference in our domestic affairs. We will spare no effort to drive occupying American and British forces out of our country.”

He underlined that Washington is directing the devastating military campaign against Yemen, stressing that the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi regimes are simply executing its orders.

“It was the US which provoked Saudi officials to assassinate Al-Sammad [in a drone airstrike in late April 2018]. Americans have also commanded the Saudi-led bombing raids against various Yemeni regions ever since the aggression started back in March 2015,” he said.

“The Saudi-coalition mistakenly thought it would be able to break the willpower of the Yemeni nation through Al-Sammad’s targeted killing. The result was strikingly different from what it had expected, and Al-Sammad's assassination made Yemenis more determined and courageous in their struggle against aggressors,” the Ansarullah chief stated.

Moreover, Al-Houthi denounced the extent of the Saudi-led coalition’s brutality, stating, “The alliance of aggression has perpetrated absolutely horrendous and horrifying crimes and acts of savagery in Yemen under the auspices of the US, the ‘Israeli’ regime and Britain. Nothing can justify their crimes.”

He underscored that Yemen is demanding the release of its assets frozen abroad, and that Yemeni Armed Forces have beefed up their military capabilities in the face of the Saudi-led aggression.

“Humanitarian issues must be given top priority over any other matters during negotiations over ending the Yemen war. The US should come to terms with the fact that it is an occupier and complicit in the Saudi-led onslaught against Yemen. It cannot present itself as a peace broker,” Al-Houthi stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader highlighted the Yemeni nation’s unflinching support for oppressed Palestinians, and lambasted certain Arab countries for normalization of ties with “Israel's” apartheid entity.

“The US is a partner in ‘Israeli’ atrocities against Palestinians. Palestinians have been stripped of their basic rights. The Zionist entity is the worst enemy of the Muslim world. The regime is the number-one enemy of all Arabs, and has displayed its brutality and aggression against Palestinians and the Lebanese nations,” he concluded.