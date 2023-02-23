No Script

‘Israel’ Advancing Plans for Over 7,000 Settler Units in Occupied West Bank
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s planning council advanced on Wednesday plans to build 3,612 illegal settler units in the settlements, of which 950 are expected to receive final approval.

The planning council is expected to advance plans for another 3,411 units on Thursday, bringing the total advanced in the two meetings above the totals approved in 2022 and 2021 – 4,427 and 3,645 respectively.

Plans are also being advanced in attempts to retroactively ‘legalize’ existing outposts. Apart from Mevo’ot Yericho, which was declared a settlement three years ago and is only now being ‘legalized,’ the other outposts will be ‘legalized’ as neighborhoods of existing settlements despite being administered separately.

The United Nations Security Council presidential statement published on Monday expressed "deep concern and dismay" with the Tel Aviv regime’s plans to ‘legalize’ West Bank outposts and dramatically expand settlement construction.

The statement, issued by all 15 members of the council, including the United States, reiterates the international community's decision that "continuing ‘Israeli’ settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the ‘two-state’ solution based on the 1967 lines."

Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later responded, saying, "The statement should never have been made and the United States should never have joined it."

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and United States said last week that they were deeply troubled by the ‘Israeli’ government's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Netanyahu and told him the US objects to any unilateral moves that escalate tensions and put the so-called ‘two-state’ solution at risk.

Israel Al-Quds Palestine unsc westbank illegal settler units BenjaminNetanyahu UnitedStates UnitedNations IsraeliOccupation

Comments

