European Commission Staff Banned from Using TikTok
3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

In the latest example of growing strains between Beijing and the West, the European Commission has banned staff from using the Chinese social media app TikTok over security concerns. 

A senior official revealed that all staff were ordered on Thursday morning to remove TikTok from their official devices and that they must also remove the app from their personal devices if they have any work-related apps installed. 

Alternatively, the staff members can delete work-related apps from their personal phones if they insist on keeping TikTok. 

“To protect Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the EC Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the TikTok application on corporate devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service,” said the email sent to staff on Thursday morning.

Officials are required to uninstall the video-sharing app “at their earliest convenience” and before March 15. “As of 15 March, devices with the app installed will be considered non-compliant with the corporate environment,” the email read.

The Commission has a “bring your own device” policy that senior officials describe as “horrible” from a security perspective. 

The other institutions of the European Union, including the Council and the Parliament, are likely to follow up eventually with a ban on the Chinese app, although it may take much longer for the Parliament in particular to be able to implement such a policy. 

The ban is likely to be announced publicly at the Commission’s regular midday briefing. 

In a statement to POLITICO, TikTok said the decision was "misguided."

“We are disappointed with this decision, which we believe to be misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions,” said a TikTok spokesperson. “We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month.”

