Imam Khamenei Urges IRG To Redouble Efforts, Attract Youth, Preserve Islamic Revolution

By Staff, Agencies 

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei urged the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] to redouble its efforts to attract, nurture, and train talented young people and strengthen its capabilities to preserve the Islamic Revolution.

The conference of the commanders and officials of IRG was held on Thursday with the recitation of the message of Imam Khamenei.

“Holding such meetings to outline the horizons of the IRG and Basij's movement towards the bright future of the Islamic Revolution is a source of joy and blessing,” His Eminence’s message read.

“The IRG is expected to redouble its efforts to attract, nurture, and train talented young people at the level of the Islamic Revolution, strengthen its capabilities to preserve the Islamic Revolution, and strengthen its spiritual, revolutionary, and military foundations,” the Leader stated.

He concluded his remarks by wishing success for IRG and Basij forces.

